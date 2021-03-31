iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,620 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. 83,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

