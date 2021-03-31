iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.19 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

