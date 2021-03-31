iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 135.7% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTD opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 30.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.