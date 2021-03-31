iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,821 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,033,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,657,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,198,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.39. 253,600 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00.

