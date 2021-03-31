iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,072 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 10.7% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 20,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

