Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 229,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

