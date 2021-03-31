Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.82

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.82 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 315,926 shares.

The company has a market cap of £24.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

In other Iofina news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £21,125 ($27,599.95). Also, insider Lance J. Baller bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Insiders purchased 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,500 over the last quarter.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

