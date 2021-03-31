Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.26. Approximately 64,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,725,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $60,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

