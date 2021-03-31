Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVITF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,498. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

