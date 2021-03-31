Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVITF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,498. Invictus MD Strategies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Invictus MD Strategies
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Invictus MD Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus MD Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.