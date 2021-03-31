Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 948 call options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $233.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

