Investors Buy High Volume of Phreesia Put Options (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,161 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 946% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Phreesia by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.