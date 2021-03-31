Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AirBoss of America (BOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS) recently:

3/30/2021 – AirBoss of America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$38.61 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.42.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.83 per share, with a total value of C$90,787.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,602 shares in the company, valued at C$5,810,456.46. Also, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20. Insiders purchased a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $289,587 over the last quarter.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

