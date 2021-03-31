Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

