Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
