Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Lessened by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 227,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $89.02.

