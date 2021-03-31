Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

