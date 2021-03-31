International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.70. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

