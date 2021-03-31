International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $180,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $46,781,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 559,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,893,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.