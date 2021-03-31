International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $1.14 Million in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

