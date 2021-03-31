International Biotechnology Trust PLC Grows Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.31. 92,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $138.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

