Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 40,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

