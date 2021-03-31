Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,740 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,590,000 after acquiring an additional 283,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after buying an additional 355,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,792. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

