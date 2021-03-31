Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $69,834,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of CoreLogic stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,949. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

