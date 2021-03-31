Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.28. 506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

