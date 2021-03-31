Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 313,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,381,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,561,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,130 shares of company stock valued at $95,986,300. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

