Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INTEQ stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

