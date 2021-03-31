Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.72. 61,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

