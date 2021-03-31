Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.84. 68,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,183. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $142.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.