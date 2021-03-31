IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 136.0% in March

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IGXT remained flat at $$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 647,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,389. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.