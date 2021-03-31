IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 136.0% in March

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS IGXT remained flat at $$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 647,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,389. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.47.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
