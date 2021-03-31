Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

