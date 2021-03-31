Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $259.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

