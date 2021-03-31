Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 398.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

