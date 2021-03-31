Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Sells $1,061,750.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IART traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. 272,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.