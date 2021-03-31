Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells 17,924 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vericel stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 93,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,264,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

