Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 6,830 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $373.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

