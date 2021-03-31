Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 372,160 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $4,000,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TEN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 1,155,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

