Insider Selling: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Sells 24,395 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 908 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $3,459.48.

On Friday, March 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

