Insider Selling: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Insider Sells 4,172 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) insider Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,172 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $24,281.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,235 shares in the company, valued at $856,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $23,408.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,145. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $165.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

