Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MATX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.99.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.