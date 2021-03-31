Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MATX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

