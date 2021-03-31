Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
GDRX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 128,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,863. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.
