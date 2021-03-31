Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GDRX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 128,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,863. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

