Insider Selling: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Sells 12,200 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 279,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $931.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $12,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIV. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

