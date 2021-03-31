Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AOS opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

