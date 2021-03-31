Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub purchased 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $4,230.00.

GBDC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 699,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,255. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

