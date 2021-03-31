Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Acquires 1,248 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 204 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,831 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,715.66.

On Friday, March 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,669 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $66,724.13.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. The company has a market cap of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

