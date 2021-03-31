Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.10. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,022,407 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

