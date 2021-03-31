Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.10. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,022,407 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

