InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

INNV stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

In related news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

