Information Services (ISV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Information Services (TSE: ISV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ISV traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.26 and a twelve month high of C$24.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.25 million and a PE ratio of 20.59.

Get Information Services Co alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.