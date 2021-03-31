Information Services (ISV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Information Services (TSE: ISV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/19/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ISV traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.26 and a twelve month high of C$24.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.25 million and a PE ratio of 20.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.
