Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Infinera accounts for 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.