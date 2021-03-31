Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $254.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.