Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.