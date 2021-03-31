ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0549

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $606,627.15 and $161,165.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,042,082 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

